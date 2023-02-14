macOS Ventura 13.2.1 launches

macOS Ventura 13.2.1 is now live for Mac users.

The previous version, macOS Ventura 13.2, was revealed to the public on January 23. The update added Rapid Security Response System and physical security key support. Its successor, version 13.2.1 has the build number 22D68 and is available for download.

Mac users can open System Preferences, then General, and choose Software Update to view the software, then follow prompts to successfully update their computers to the latest version.

The content of the update is unclear, as Apple has not mentioned any new features during this time. On its release notes, the only text was ‘performance improvements and bug fixes’

macOS Ventura 13.3 looms on the horizon, but beta testing for the software has not gone live yet. Apple has not released any announcements or information surrounding the future update, though beta testing is expected to launch soon.