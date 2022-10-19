macOS Ventura has an expected release date

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has set an estimated launch date for macOS Ventura in his Power On newsletter.

According to Gurman, Apple intends to release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura at the same time. The first version will have support for the 16 inch and 14 inch MacBook Pro models, which is set to arrive in the near future.

The Bloomberg analyst mentioned that the MacBook Pro laptops will have the M2 Max and M2 Pro options, but all other changes will be minimal. He further added that M2-powered iPad Pro devices will be released in a few days.

Apple’s Mac release date is such that the Cupertino-based company typically launches them in November, with notable examples being the M1-powered Macs and the original 16 inch MacBook Pro.

iOS 16.1 is believed to be launched alongside macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1, bringing features such as Live Activities integration in 3rd party apps.