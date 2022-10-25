macOS Ventura released: Continuity Camera Stage Manager

Apple has released the latest version of macOS to the public (consumers), after multiple seeds during the testing phase. The new macOS Ventura update is available for free to all eligible Mac computers, users can install the update from System Preferences. The update brings features such as Continuity Camera, Stage Manager, and many other improvements to system wide applications.

The most impressive feature of macOS is the ability to use an iPhone’s camera system during video calls on the Mac computers. The Continuity Camera features builds on the already excellent set of features Continuity offers in terms of interoperability between the Mac and the iPhone. The Continuity Camera feature works by detecting the iPhone when it is closer and allows users to use the iPhone’s superior camera hardware for calls wirelessly.

Continuity Camera

The other notable feature released with the latest version of macOS is Stage Manager. The feature will allow users to organize apps based on the task to be performed – Stage Manager will ensure all the required and selected apps are visible at a glance. Users can further create groups of apps to suit their workflows and workspace needs.

“macOS Ventura includes powerful features and new innovations that help make the Mac experience even better. New tools like Stage Manager make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, and Continuity Camera brings new video conferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Studio Light, and more,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi, earlier this year. “With helpful new features in Messages, state-of-the-art search technologies in Mail, and an updated design for Spotlight, Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs.”

macOS Ventura is now available as an update to all eligible Intel and Apple Silicon based Macs.