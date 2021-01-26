Buying a Mac is easy once again!

The Mac line is once again good. For a couple of years, starting 2016, Apple made some Mac computers that suffered from various set of issues. The Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro continues to be an unnecessary expensive add-on which majority of the users find to be unusable. The keyboard on the 2016-2019 MacBook laptops was a bad implementation which would stop working if even tiny amount of dust accumulated beneath the keys. However, at the end of 2019, Apple unveiled the 16” MacBook Pro, the first laptop to move away from the butterfly keyboard.

The current generation Mac computers are fantastic no major issues except for the Touch Bar on some Intel MacBook Pros. The M1 MacBook Air, the 13” MacBook Pro, and the M1 Mac mini are the best Mac computers to invest. However, it is important to note that Apple is planning to release a 14” MacBook Pro to replace the existing 13” MacBook Pro very soon. The 14” MacBook Pro will reportedly not have the Touch Bar and use Apple M-series chip.

Easy to use and simple repairs

Apple’s Mac computers are a good long-term investment for people that plan to use the machine for 5-10 years. For casual use such as web browsing and streaming content, computers run for years with small percentage cases of hardware failure. The advantage of having a Mac is the proper guaranteed software updates channel. In the Windows world, things are not very simple but Microsoft is trying to improve updates with Windows 10.

There are many Mac users that still do their work on 2012 Retina MacBook Pro. Apple computers are well-built and as a result last long, also because users enjoy using it. There are many premium Windows laptops but the ease of use and simple hardware repairs at Apple Stores, is plainly unmatched.

For the first year, Mac users avail free service if there are any issues. To make their next two years head-ache free, Mac users can purchase Apple Care for Mac which will provide two years of service for free or at a reasonable price.