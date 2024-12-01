MacStadium adding Mac Mini with M4 to its data center

MacStadium is now offering multiple adjustments on Apple’s new Mac Mini equipped with the M4 chip and M4 Pro. MacStadium is a business offering an infrastructure based on the cloud which utilizes Macs and virtual on-demand machines for macOS for engineers and developers. The company has previously done this with the M2 Mac Mini and provided support for Apple Silicon chipsets.

Advertisements

Four various configurations are available for the latest Mac Mini which ranges from the base M4 unit with 16GB of RAM and 256 GB storage, up to the M4 Pro model with 2 TB SSD and 64GB of RAM. The company website says that they will have the latest Mac Mini equipped with the M4 and M4 Pro chips available in their data centers to easily access cloud development, with possibly more improvements in the future for the revamped Mac Mini which is a small yet quite powerful device.