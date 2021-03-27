Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro drops $100

If you want a quality keyboard for your 11 inch iPad Pro that lasts a lifetime, the official Apple Magic Keyboard should be your first option. If the $299 price tag keeps putting you off then you’ll be glad to know that the 11 inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is down to just $199 on Amazon.

Dubbed an ‘amazing’ companion for the iPad Pro, the Magic Keyboard offers an excellent typing experience, with a solid tactile feel and backlit keys to boot. You also get a USB C port for charging your device as you work or type up a storm.

The Magic Keyboard comes with a touchpad so you won’t have to reach for the screen every time you want to complete a precise action. It also has a new floating design for ergonomic use- just tilt or adjust for the best viewing angle.

The Magic Keyboard is compatible with 1st and 2nd gen 11 inch iPad Pro. Buy it at a cool $100 off today!