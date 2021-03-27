Magic: The Gathering Arena for iOS Set to arrive March 25

Popular collectible card game Magic: The Gathering has made its way to the iPhone and iPad with Magic: The Gathering Arena, arriving on March 25.

Magic: The Gathering Arena first appeared on the PC in 2019, with the company promising a mobile launch after. The company, Wizards of the Coast has recently announced that Android users may participate in a limited beta before it officially launches on March 25, 2021.

Magic: The Gathering Arena is a faithful port of the original and it supports cross-play on iOS, Android and PC. Users can access all the cards they own on compatible devices and play without restrictions.

For iOS, iPhone 8 owners will be able to download and play MTG: Arena on their smartphones once it goes live. Those who can’t wait can download and play now on a Mac.

MTG: Arena is set to appear on the App Store March 25, 2021 worldwide.