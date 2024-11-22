MagSafe Charger 2m and 1m On Sale!

The MagSafe Charger is available on Amazon at a discounted price. The 2m wireless charger is on sale for $39.99 while the 1m MagSafe is on sale for only $31.99.

Advertisements

Enjoy the convenience of wireless charging with MagSafe, eliminating the stress of tangled wires and featuring exceptional magnet strength with perfect alignment for seamless attachment to your iPhone 12 or later models. It’s also compatible with Qi2 and Qi functioning as a Qi-certified charger, providing wireless charging for your AirPods, iPhone 8 or later. The iPhone 16 and Pro model can be paired with a 30W power adapter with USB-C to reach up to 25W of charging and get your iPhone to 50% battery level in just half an hour. For fast charging reaching 15W for more recent models like the iPhone 12, and 7.5W wireless charging for the iPhone 8, pair with a 20W power adapter which is sold separately.

Get yourself a MagSafe wireless charger today!