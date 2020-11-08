MagSafe Duo Charger gets leaked

A video featuring the yet-unreleased MagSafe Duo Charger has been released on the internet.

Apple recently updated its official website to include MagSafe accessories, including the Duo Charger. It has a ‘coming soon’ title and does not have a release date yet.

The video, about 40 seconds long shows the MagSafe Duo Charger in action with an Apple Watch and iPhone in unfolded and nightstand mode.

The MagSafe Duo Charger can be unfolded and used to charge both iPhone 12 and Apple Watch in a number of ways. The hands-on video does not reveal any new information aside from the ones Apple has other than it’s lightweight and very portable.

The price of the accessory is believed to be at $129 even without a set launch date. Rumors have pegged it to weeks from now due to the fact that Korean regulators have approved the accessory and its Apple Store listing.