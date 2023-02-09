MagSafe Duo Charger gets new firmware update

The official MagSafe Duo Charger has received a new firmware update.

Firmware version 10M3063 has gone live and is now in a rolling phase for all MagSafe Duo Charger owners. The update replaces version number 186.0.0.0 to 256.1067.0, which may be viewed in Settings.

Apple has not published an online guide or support document to update the wireless charger’s firmware, although one of the requirements is to have the accessory plugged to a wall outlet and charging a compatible Apple device. Users can check to see if they have the latest firmware by going to the iOS device’s Settings, then General and About, choosing MagSafe Charger and reading the Firmware Version.

The MagSafe Duo Charger was launched in 2022 as an accessory that can charge the Apple Watch and iPhone. Its small and compact size allows travelers to store it in their bags as they go and have a convenient charger.