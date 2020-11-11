MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger gets FCC certification

Apple has recently received FCC approval for its new MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger, which means the accessory is nearing the launch date.

The filing, with model number A2458 discusses two coil chargers and details such as RF exposure, user manual and images.

Apple announced the MagSafe technology during its October event, the same time the iPhone 12 lineup was unveiled. The Cupertino-based company has put the charger as ‘coming soon’ in the official website.

The MagSafe Duo Charger is priced at $129. It can charge both Apple Watch (via a charging puck) and the iPhone using a fold-over design for convenience and portability.

Early reviews for the MagSafe charger is overall positive, with a few complaints about the rubber casing’s durability. It doesn’t come with an adapter for charging and is light enough to not be a bother during travels.

The MagSafe Duo is also getting regulatory permission in other countries such as Korea.