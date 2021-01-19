MagSafe to return with 2021 MacBook Pro

Apple is set to bring back the beloved MagSafe charging technology to future MacBooks. In 2016, the company moved to using USB-C for charging the laptop. A lot of users missed the convenience of using a MagSafe charger which automatically latches onto the charging connect when brought closer.

The MagSafe charger while being cool also served a purpose. In case of accidental tripping on the cable, the connector would detach from the laptop. This saved MacBooks from falling because of the magnetic technology. However, since the transition to USB-C, MacBooks are once again prone to falling.

Slew of new MacBook Pro models

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to revive the magnetic charging technology as early as this year. The report states that the company is planning to release several new MacBooks with major changes. All the machines will reportedly be powered by upcoming Apple made chips instead of Intel chips.

Apple already released updated versions of the MacBook Pro, the base 13” MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini with M1 chip. The company will reportedly use much powerful chips in the upcoming MacBook Pros as they will be aimed at professional grade users. The transition to Apple Silicon will take approximately two years, as said by Apple at WWDC 2020.

The 2016 MacBook Pro design happens to be one of the most problematic. Users have reported over the years of major heating issues, thermal throttling, screen problems, and keyboard problems. It took years for Apple to fix most of the issues; it was only last year that the keyboard mechanism was fixed with a new release.

MagSafe used in pre-2016 MacBooks

For the 2021 MacBook Pro laptops, Apple is planning to revert back all the major mistakes it has made four years ago. The MagSafe happened to be one of the most useful features of the MacBook and it could make a return this year.