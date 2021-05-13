MagSafe to return as a new feature on Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models

Apple used to offer the option to charge Mac laptops using its proprietary magnetic charging technology called MagSafe back in the day. However, since the introduction of the 12” MacBook in 2015 which is charged via USB-C, the company has slowly removed MagSafe from all Mac laptops. At the moment, all the Mac laptops – the MacBook Air, the 13” MacBook Pro, and the 16” MacBook Pro – charge via USB-C.

The magnetic charging MagSafe (for Mac) technology basically used to automatically pull the charging cable from the MacBook when somebody trips on the cable. It also allowed users to just put the connector near the MagSafe connector on the laptop and it would automatically latch onto the port without requiring to correctly insert the charger in the port as required for the USB-C chargers.

New M-series chips in the pipeline

Apple is planning a major redesign for the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air models. The MacBook Air already uses the company’s M-series chips which are based on the ARM architecture and soon, the MacBook Pro laptops are also expected to use new chips designed by Apple. Last year, Apple announced at its annual developers conference WWDC that the Mac would transition from Intel to using its own in-house designed chips over the course of two years.

MagSafe

The noted journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has a very good track record at reporting about unreleased Apple products and he has said that the upcoming MacBook machine will have MagSafe charging technology. It’s unclear how Apple will market the feature after having killed it for no reason in 2016. While it’s easy to charge a MacBook using USB-C, as it’s a universal plug, using MagSafe is even easier.

Apple is expected to unveil the next generation MacBook Pro models and redesigned MacBook Air at WWDC 2021 or at a dedicated Mac hardware event in October/November.