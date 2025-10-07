News

Major Changes in Apple Leadership to Soon Take Place

By Samantha Wiley
Major Changes in Apple Leadership to Soon Take Place

Apple will be going through major leadership changes after over a decade as senior executives are getting ready to leave. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has started establishing the next generation of company leaders.


Jeff Williams has been seen as the successor to Tim Cook for many years now. Jeff passed on his responsibilities in operations and will be leaving Apple as the year comes to an end. This is the first big change in the senior leadership of the company in six years.

More changes will be happening in the top executives as the company does a broad reshuffle. John Ternus will potentially be Tim Cook’s successor, as he has been Apple’s senior VP since 2021 and has joined the company back in 2001, overseeing design and engineering. Cook will possibly be transitioning as chairman. The board of the company prefers technologists over sales executives or an operations executive as their next CEO.


