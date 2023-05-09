Make Work and Connectivity Easier with the Discounted Satechi 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Hubs are essential computer accessories if you’re working with several other devices and hardware. Today, the Satechi 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub is down to just $238.99 from its original price of $300 on Amazon.

With the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Hub you get a number of connectivity options, including one with PD 96W, 3 downstream ports, a Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A ports, a USB charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. Once connected, you’ll be able to commence data transfer on external drives, charge essential devices such as your smartphone or tablet, add a headphone or separate speakers, and more. The 96W Thunderbolt port charges your MacBook in the meantime.

Setting up the Satechi hub is easy- power it up via the adapter and connect to the host device via the T4 port. At more than $60 off, it’s a great investment if you have a MacBook. Buy it today!