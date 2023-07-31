iLounge Logo

Make Your Essential Items Trackable with the Discounted Apple AirTag 4 Pack

You’ve probably read news about Apple AirTags saving the day in lost possessions. Today, it’s your turn to get the tracker’s benefits. Today, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is down to just $84.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The Apple AirTag is the tracker item of choice, especially for those who own an iPhone. The device works through the Find My network so you can check and see where your things are. Your car keys, wallet, bike, and other things can benefit from an AirTag, which does away with the minutes spent trying to hunt them down.

Setting up the AirTag is a snap, with a one-tap setup for the iPad and iPhone. The device has a built-in speaker to produce an audible sound. Plus, Ultra Wideband technology with Precision Finding gives you the exact location of your AirTag. You can also put it in Lost Mode for notifications through the Find My network. Buy the discounted AirTag 4 Pack today!

