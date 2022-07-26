Make Your MacBook, iMac or iPad Pro More Versatile with the $20 Off Twelve South USB-C Hub

Turn your Mac’s port into a multi-purpose USB-C hub. Today, the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub is down to just $80.02 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

A portable USB-C hub seems too good to be true, but you can get the same convenience with the StayGo USB-C hub. You get a 4K HDMI port for connecting to a larger display, a USB-C with pass-through charging rated at 85W, a microSD/SD combo, a Gigabit ethernet and three USB-A ports. If you have an iMac you can get full connectivity and even a wired internet connection.

The USB-C hub by Twelve South works on other devices as well, including the M1 iPad Pro, iPad Pro with USB C, the MacBook Air with USB C, Huawei Matebook, Surface Book and Surface Pro, and more. Included in the package is a 1-meter desktop cable and a 5-inch travel cable.

Grab the $20 off Twelve South USB-C StayGo USB C Hub today!