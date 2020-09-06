Make Your Whole House Smarter with TP-Link’s Smart Wi-Fi Home Outlet at 25% Off

TP-Link's Smart Wi-Fi

Get one step closer to having a connected home with the TP-Link Smart Home WiFi Outlet. Today, it’s down to just $14.99, $5 off from its original price of $19.99 on Amazon.

The 12 amp, UL certified smart outlet can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant or using the Kasa app. After plugging it in the wall socket and adding an appliance, e.g., a fan, humidifier, lights and others, you’ll be able to shut it off or turn it on anywhere you are. There’s even a scheduling feature where you can set a countdown or timer for added convenience.

Preview Product Price
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link,Smart Home WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo&Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Control, 12 Amp, UL Certified, 2-Pack (HS103P2) Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link,Smart Home WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo&Google Home, No Hub... $19.99 $14.99 Buy on Amazon

Setting it up is just a matter of plugging it in, downloading the Kasa app and following the instructions. The compact design allows you to put two of them in a single wall outlet. The product is UL safety certified and comes with a 2 year warranty.

Grab the Kasa Smart Plug deal at 25% off today!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Make Your Whole House Smarter with TP-Link’s Smart Wi-Fi Home Outlet at 25% Off
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Linkedin
Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.