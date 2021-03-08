Apple partnering with Malala Yousafzai for original content

Apple is partnering with women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai in a new multi year programming partnership. She is also the youngest Nobel laureate and the new deal paves way for original content on Apple TV Plus. The company states that her work will span across dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation, and children’s series. The content will reportedly draw on her ability to inspire people across the globe.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” said Malala Yousafzai. “And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”

Malala Yousafzai

Malala’s new production company Extracurricular has joined hands with Apple for new content going forward. The addition of Malala, further strengthens Apple’s already strong set of creative people such which includes Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, and more.

Malala runs a digital publication of Apple News named ‘Assembly’ which is dedicated to young women (and girls). She started the publication in 2018 and since then it has published several stories written by young women in more than 100 countries and in more than 20 languages.

Apple started its streaming service Apple TV Plus in 2019 and since then, it has grown to include some of the best TV series. The company continues to grow its service in terms of subscribers by offering the service for free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device such as a Mac, an iPhone, an iPad, and other similar devices. The success of shows like ‘The Morning Show’ have helped the service largely.