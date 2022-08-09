Malicious Facebook Ad App gets taken out of App Store

Apple has taken down a scam app that’s led to malicious Facebook ads.

Business Insider reports that Apple has removed an app that tricks Facebook advertisers and leads to malicious ads within the social media platform. Before it was taken down, the app enjoyed a high App Store ranking for the keywords ‘Facebook ads manager’.

The app is used by Facebook advertisers to control their ads and presence in Facebook, but in reality it’s believed to be a backdoor for hackers to access. Users report getting locked out in just 10 minutes after downloading the app and logging in.

Originally, the app was a document manager but then turned into a Facebook ads manager platform once it was approved. In July, Facebook warned Apple about the app but it was only recently that the app was removed in the App Store.

Scam apps continue to be a concern for Apple and Google, with two percent of the top 1,000 paid apps being scam apps.