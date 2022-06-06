Man killed for alleged infidelity, after getting tracked by AirTag

A man in Indianapolis was tracked by his girlfriend using an AirTag, then killed when his girlfriend assumed he was cheating on her.

26-year-old Andre Smith was followed by his girlfriend, Gaylyn Morris, using an AirTag to a pub in Indianapolis. He was then run over by the girlfriend’s car when the woman found out that he was in conversation with a woman.

Morris tracked Smith using the AirTag to the location and threatened the girl with an empty bottle. The three fought and were asked to leave, from which Morris started the car and hit Smith, eventually killing him.

Offices arrived, and medics pronounced Smith to be dead. Morris was charged in preliminaries for the murder of Andre Smith and is awaiting final charges and a trial.

Apple AirTags are tracking devices that use the Find My network. A single AirTag costs $29, and a four-pack costs $99.