Many Tech Industries Warned To Move Chip Making Away From Taiwan Due to Potential Attack

By Samantha Wiley
Current Apple CEO, Tim Cook, was one of many executives in the tech industry to be present in a CIA briefing that is classified, warning them that China could be attacking Taiwan by next year. The briefing went under the radar with no reports, but was conducted in Silicon Valley in 2023 in a secure room.


The meeting was held at the request of Gina Raimodo, the commerce secretary, who was frustrated with the industry’s unwillingness to shift chip manufacturing and production away from the country of Taiwan. A session similar to what happened in 2023 occurred back in 2021 in the White House.

Even with the warnings, investigations by the NYT found that many companies, including Apple, were slow initially to carry out on purchasing more pricey chips from factories in the United States. The chips manufactured are about 25% more expensive compared to the ones manufactured in Taiwan.


