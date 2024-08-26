News

‘Marathon Infinity’ game collection is free on Mac

By Samantha Wiley
Marathon Infinity

The classic game collection ‘Marathon Infinity’ has arrived on the Steam gaming platform and can be downloaded for free on Mac machines.

Game developer Bungie recently added the Marathon game trilogy on Steam, bundling it as ‘Marathon Infinity’ and making it available on supported devices, including the Mac. The first-person shooter was originally released in 1995, and the re-release has been modernized while using the original data files. Players can enjoy 60+ FPS interpolation, positional audio, 3D filtering, and HUD support via the game’s Aleph One engine.

The premise of the game has players searching for a past clan within ancient ruins, battling enemies that have ‘devious strategies and sophisticated weaponry’ Hardware requirements are pretty light at 100MB storage, 4GB RAM, and an Intel M chip or Apple Silicon chip. The classic series precedes a working reboot of the franchise, titled Marathon which was announced in May last year.

