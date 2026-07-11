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Mario Kart Tour Shutting Down

By Samantha Wiley
Mario Kart Tour Shutting Down

Mario Kart Tour, the mobile Mario Kart game, will be shutting down on Tuesday, September 29, as the company has no plans for an offline mode of the mobile version of the game, Nintendo Announced.


No more in-game transactions can be made on the game, with renewals for subscriptions now being cancelled by Nintendo. Those individuals who have subscribed to the Gold Pass on Mario Kart Tour are able to enjoy the perks until the game shuts down. Individuals who don’t have the subscription will also be able to enjoy the same perks on the 4th of August.

Mario Kart Tour Shutting Down

In September 2019, Nintendo released Mario Kart Tour, achieving over 90 million downloads during the first week of release. It follows the same formula as previous Mario Kart games where they race to beat their opponents across a track and cross the finish line.


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