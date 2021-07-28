Mark Gurman confident that Face ID will appear on iPad, iPhone and Mac

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg reporter has recently mentioned how Face ID will be coming to the iPad, iPhone and Mac ecosystem in a few years. Gurman stated that the reason why Apple isn’t implementing it right now is because of costs and security.

Gurman says in the Power On newsletter that Apple could have an embedded camera to separate the pricier models and eliminate the notch. Ming Chi Kuo, Apple analyst has speculated that next year’s iPhone will undergo a redesign that gets rid of the notch and puts a punch hole camera in place.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to replace the current notch with the punch hole display that’s similar to the flagship Samsung Galaxy phones.

Face ID on Mac is not a strange item. Apple has been working on bringing the technology since Big Sur beta, and there have been coding references of TrueDepth camera which means facial recognition might be coming soon.