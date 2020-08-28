Marvel themed Fortnite not available on iPhone, iPad, Mac

New season of the popular game Fortnite is releasing today on all platforms except iOS and macOS. Epic made the announcement yesterday, also pointing out that players on Apple devices will no longer be able to play with players on other platforms. It essentially means that iOS, iPadOS, and macOS players will only be able to play with users on Apple platforms.

The Verge notes that the legal battle with Apple has split Fornite into two separate entities (kind of). Users on Android, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC now belong to a category that will receive new seasons of Fortnite. Whereas iPhone, iPad, and Mac players will belong to another category that will not receive any new seasons, at least for the foreseeable future.

The new season of Fortnite packs a fresh Marvel theme which Apple device users will miss out on. The update will reportedly include new maps, new in-game stuff, and also new cosmetics. If you are a Marvel fan and play Fortnite, this new season of the game will particularly be interesting for you.

Apple device users are left in a lurch because of the feud between Epic Games and the Cupertino based company. Epic broke Apple’s rules on the 13th of August by adding its own payment method in Fortnite to skip paying a fee to Apple. Epic was encouraging users to pay using their own payment method by offering a 20% discount.

For the violations of rules, Apple kicked Fortnite off the App Store and the game can no longer be downloaded from Apple’s App Store. Users who had downloaded the game before it was kicked off, can continue to play. Epic retaliated by posting a video similar to Apple’s 1984 ad – portraying that the hero has now turned villainous.

So if you wish to play the new season of Fortnite, make sure you get your hands on a non-Apple device.