News

Marvel immersive story heading to Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Streaming service Disney+ will be producing exclusive immersive content for the Apple Vision Pro.

Advertisements

Marvel Studios recently announced an immersive Disney+ story coming to the Vision Pro. It will be an hour long and connected to the platform’s ‘What If?’ animated series. Furthermore, the exclusive story will be an app for the headset. What If? explores alternate stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, often in unexpected ways. With the Vision Pro, fans can immerse themselves in the story told through the space around them.

Apple Vision Pro

Multiverse variants, the Infinity Stones, and mystic arts will be part of the content. Marvel claims that users ‘will cross between virtual and augmented reality’ as they go through the narrative and interact with it using their eyes and hands. New MCU locations will be included, as well as spatial audio support and stunning visuals. The immersive story content does not have an exact launch date at the moment.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPad
iTunes gets Windows update for new iPad models
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro to have five unique box designs
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Enjoy a $150 Discount on a Higher Storage 2024 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
OLED iPad Pro models do not have always-on display
1 Min Read
iPad
2024 iPad lineup boasts 10-hour battery life
1 Min Read
Smart Folio Cases
New iPad smart folio cases launched
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Grab the M3 MacBook Air at a $149 Discount
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 rumored colors announced
1 Min Read
M2 and M4 AI Servers
Apple ‘Building’ M2 and M4 AI servers
1 Min Read
Apple Foldables
Apple foldables arriving in 2025
1 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Generative AI Has ‘Advantages’ over the competition
1 Min Read
Lost your password?