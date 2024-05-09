Marvel immersive story heading to Apple Vision Pro

Streaming service Disney+ will be producing exclusive immersive content for the Apple Vision Pro.

Marvel Studios recently announced an immersive Disney+ story coming to the Vision Pro. It will be an hour long and connected to the platform’s ‘What If?’ animated series. Furthermore, the exclusive story will be an app for the headset. What If? explores alternate stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, often in unexpected ways. With the Vision Pro, fans can immerse themselves in the story told through the space around them.

Multiverse variants, the Infinity Stones, and mystic arts will be part of the content. Marvel claims that users ‘will cross between virtual and augmented reality’ as they go through the narrative and interact with it using their eyes and hands. New MCU locations will be included, as well as spatial audio support and stunning visuals. The immersive story content does not have an exact launch date at the moment.