‘Marvel Podcasts Unlimited’ added to Apple Podcasts selection

Apple Podcasts users can now subscribe to SiriusXM’s ‘Marvel Podcasts Unlimited’ and tune in to stories about their favorite Marvel villains and superheroes.

SiriusXM and Marvel Entertainment teamed up with Apple to produce a ‘premium audio entertainment’ subscription that’s only available in Apple Podcasts. Content ranges from unscripted and scripted series from Marvel, featuring fan-favorites such as Wolverine, Doctor Doom and more.

Fans can access either one of the two tiers- the free tier offer and the premium tier where exclusive programming and early access, including ‘Marvel’s Declassified’ and ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ content are unlocked. Specifically, the first two episodes of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye’, the ‘Marvel’s Declassified’ documentary series and ‘Marvel’s Wolverine: La Large Noche’, a Spanish adaptation to ‘Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night’. Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom, Wolverine and Black Widow will be available in the future.

Apple Podcasts users can get Marvel Podcast Unlimited for $3.99 monthly or try it first via a free 7-day trial.