Marvel Rivals players get banned for playing on a mac

Marvel Rivals macOS players are getting banned for using a Windows emulator.

Advertisements

Reddit posts have revealed that the macOS users see a ‘Penalty Issued’ message due to a violation. The game claims they are cheating and penalizes them with a ban. Some of the bans were said to be more than 100 years. The users surmise that the emulation app Crossover is the one to blame for the account suspension as the game’s anti-cheat software is detecting a macOS issue.

Marvel Rivals is a popular FPS game that can be played on Windows, Sony PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series S and X consoles. There’s currently no native client on macOS, so Crossover is used for players running an Apple computer. There have been petitions to unblock the use of the app for macOS since it’s being used for legitimate reasons. NetEase might have a macOS client in the near future.