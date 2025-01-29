News

Marvel Snap makes return in the U.S. but Is not in iOS App Store yet

By Samantha Wiley
Marvel Snap

When TikTok was banned in the U.S. on January 19th, Marvel Snap was included in the blanket ban, but the app has made a return in case you don’t know. It’s a game where you collect digital cards made by Nuverse, which is a Bytedance subsidiary. TikTok, CapCut, and Marvel Snap were made by the same company, and the government placed a ban on all the apps that ByteDance has made as they were removed from the iOS App Store in the US.

Trump, upon signing an executive order, provided TikTok with a 75-day delay on the ban, and this means Marvel Snap is also returning so users who have previously downloaded the apps on their device can continue to collect cards or watch TikTok. Marvel Snap is planning to collaborate with a new publisher to keep them active with no information yet on who it will be. For now, the app still can’t be downloaded on iOS from the App Store until this happens because Apple will be fined $5,000 for every user if they reinstate any of ByteDance’s apps.

Marvel Snap
