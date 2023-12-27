News

Mass shipment of Vision Pro starts in January

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will begin mass shipment of its upcoming mixed reality headset in January.


Published as a Christmas Eve note, the Vision Pro will likely become available to the public in early February or late January depending on how Apple will follow up on the schedule. In 2024, the shipment numbers will start at around 500K units. During this time, kiosks and testing stations are being set up in Apple Stores in the US and employees are being trained for the device. The Vision Pro requires precision fitting for every user, and Apple wants the product to be bought in-store for this regard.

Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset that was announced during this year’s WWDC event. The price range is somewhere around $2,000, with a budget version coming up in the next iteration. It will be distributed to other regions later.


TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Ring Video Doorbell
Upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell and Get 45% Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reaching out to train AI with news publishers
1 Min Read
Google Santa Tracker
Google Santa tracker now live
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Long battery life shown off in latest iPhone 15 ad
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max 2024
iPhone 16 Pro Max 2024: Apple’s Next-Gen Masterpiece
5 Min Read
iPad
Apple’s 10th-Generation iPad is $100 Off Today
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ touts doubled viewing hours this year
1 Min Read
Ferret
New LLM ‘Ferret’ revealed
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17’s Wi-Fi chip might still come from third party
1 Min Read
When is the iPhone 16 Coming Out
When is the iPhone 16 Coming Out? Apple’s 2024 Release
6 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 13
Get a Free Government iPhone 13: Your Complete Guide
6 Min Read
Free Government iPhone with Food Stamps
Free Government iPhone with Food Stamps: Complete Guide
5 Min Read
Lost your password?