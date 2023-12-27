Mass shipment of Vision Pro starts in January

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will begin mass shipment of its upcoming mixed reality headset in January.

Published as a Christmas Eve note, the Vision Pro will likely become available to the public in early February or late January depending on how Apple will follow up on the schedule. In 2024, the shipment numbers will start at around 500K units. During this time, kiosks and testing stations are being set up in Apple Stores in the US and employees are being trained for the device. The Vision Pro requires precision fitting for every user, and Apple wants the product to be bought in-store for this regard.

The Apple Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset that was announced during this year’s WWDC event. The price range is somewhere around $2,000, with a budget version coming up in the next iteration. It will be distributed to other regions later.