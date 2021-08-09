Mastercard debit cards now have Apple Cash Instant Transfer

Apple has recently extended its Instant Transfer feature on the Apple Cash ecosystem to Mastercard debit customers in an email announcement.

Apple Pay users can now use the Instant Transfer feature to send cash to others using their Apple Cash card. Before, Instant Transfer was only available to Visa cardholders.

A new Apple Support document shows how the fee was increased from 1 percent to 1.5 percent, which takes effect on August 26 this year. The minimum fee is set to 25 cents while the maximum is $10, but with the increase the maximum fee will be $15.

Apple mentioned that the fees can be circumvented when using ACH for bank account money transfers. However, this process will take anywhere between 1 to 3 business days.

The Cupertino-based company has partnered up with Green Dot for receiving and sending money on the Apple Cash card and Apple Pay ecosystem.