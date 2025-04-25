Max Follows Netflix in password sharing crackdown

Streaming service Max is following other companies Disney+ and Netflix, in cracking down on password sharing.

Max added a new feature called ‘Extra Member Add-On’, which lets users pay a nominal fee to share their account with people outside their household. The add-on has a $7.99 monthly price aside from the main subscription cost. With ads, Max with ads has a $9.99 monthly cost, while the standard plan is priced at $16.99 monthly. The 4K-supported Premium plan is priced at $20.99 monthly. Extra users will need to set up their own account and profile, and device watching is limited to just one device. Only one extra member is allowed per account.

Only Max subscribers are allowed to have the extra member add-on, and it’s not available to those who subscribe through Max, Hulu, or Disney+ bundles, or those who opted in through third-party TV providers and app stores.