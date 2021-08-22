Max Out Your iPad Productivity with a Keyboard Folio, Now $78 Off

Every iPad owner should have a keyboard attachment or folio so they can get more work done efficiently. Today, you can get the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for just $120.95, down $78 from its original price of $199 on Amazon.

Being made by Apple, the smart keyboard folio is of top-notch quality and boasts superior compatibility with the 12.9 inch iPad Pro. Unlike other keyboards there’s no pairing or charging required- once you attach it to your tablet, just open up and start typing away. Afterwards you can just close the folio and have it act as a protective cover.

The official smart keyboard folio is excellent for providing a full size keyboard typing experience. You can adjust the iPad to get a better viewing angle, then use the thin keys and not worry about typing errors. At $79 off and a low price of $120 you’re getting a keyboard that’s sure to last a long time.