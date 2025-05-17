News

Max to be renamed ‘HBO Max’

By Samantha Wiley
HBO Max

Warner Bros Discovery will be changing its streaming service, Max, back to ‘HBO Max’.

The service was renamed two years ago from ‘HBO Max’ to ‘Max’, which made it more generic-sounding. However, the company realized that removing the widely recognized brand was not a good idea, and as such, they’re bringing it back. In a blog post, WBD said that the brand is ‘best known for its consistent and high-quality content’ and this is what they want to focus on. Furthermore, WBD mentioned that they are willing to use ‘consumer data and insights’ to change their strategy and position in order to succeed. This probably meant that the name change and inclusion of Discovery may not have gone well.

HBO Max

The HBO brand has been renamed several times, starting with HBO Go and switching to HBO Now. Then, HBO Now changed to HBO before becoming HBO Max. That changed to Max, and now we have it back to HBO Max.

