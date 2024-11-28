News

‘Meaningful’ changes for next AirPods Max not happening anytime soon

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman claims that Apple does not intend to introduce any ‘meaningful changes’ to the AirPods Max soon.

Advertisements

The updated AirPods Max recently debuted in September, with changes such as having USB-C and new color options. Apple did not include the H2 chip for the premium headphones as it did with the AirPods Pro 2, and there’s no Adaptive Audio either. The refreshed AirPods Max still has the H1 chip and carries the same $549 price tag. Since the Cupertino-based company has already introduced its next successor this year, it’s safe to say that it won’t be launching new Max-branded headphones until next year or the following year.

AirPods Max

Gurman added that the low demand means that Apple won’t be focusing on the next iteration of the premium headphones and that Apple will instead divert its resources to other products. This means the AirPods Max 2 is still on the horizon.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Siri Chatbot
iOS 19 may bring Siri Chatbot as a feature
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
Save $50 off the Beats Pill 2024 model!
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air will reportedly not have the 5x optical zoom feature
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Tap To Pay for the iPhone branches out to New Zealand
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit uploads Apple M4 MacBook Pro Teardown video
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is Nearly 50% Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Smarter Siri being worked on by Apple
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp implementing voice message transcription feature
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches Safari technology preview update
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 10th Gen iPad 64GB is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook
Messenger acquires video and audio messages, Siri integration, and more features
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
iOS 18.2 brings new activity awards “All Rings Closed” for the Apple Watch
1 Min Read
Lost your password?