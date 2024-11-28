‘Meaningful’ changes for next AirPods Max not happening anytime soon

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman claims that Apple does not intend to introduce any ‘meaningful changes’ to the AirPods Max soon.

The updated AirPods Max recently debuted in September, with changes such as having USB-C and new color options. Apple did not include the H2 chip for the premium headphones as it did with the AirPods Pro 2, and there’s no Adaptive Audio either. The refreshed AirPods Max still has the H1 chip and carries the same $549 price tag. Since the Cupertino-based company has already introduced its next successor this year, it’s safe to say that it won’t be launching new Max-branded headphones until next year or the following year.

Gurman added that the low demand means that Apple won’t be focusing on the next iteration of the premium headphones and that Apple will instead divert its resources to other products. This means the AirPods Max 2 is still on the horizon.