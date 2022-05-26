Mecha and Anime lovers can now get a Gundam-Themed gaming router at $60 Off

As long as you’re in the process of upgrading to a new router, why not go all-out and get a one-of-a-kind machine? Today, you can grab the ASUS Gundam Edition WiFi 6 Router for just $209.99 from its original price of $270 on Amazon.

ASUS’ AX5400 Gundam Edition Gaming Router is oozing with style and features a helmet-like design, replete with RGB lighting. Aura RGB lighting effects and customization options are available depending on what you like. At its core, the WiFi 6 router touts ultrafast speeds and can support more connected devices and smart products.

You can pair up the router with other AiMesh devices to cover a greater area, or activate Mobile Game Mode with a quick tap on the ASUS Router app. You also get AiProtection Pro for a lifetime for greater internet security and seamless parental controls. It’s definitely a conversation starter and practically a must-buy at $60 off. Get it today!

