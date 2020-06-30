Apple adds masks, headwear, hairstyles to Memoji

At WWDC, Apple showed off its plans to bring new Memojis to its platforms with the upcoming major software updates. The super fun and popular Memojis’ collections continue to grow. The latest addition to the list is “masks” to Memojis – keeping up with the trends. The company is also bringing some new customization options to Memojis with the upcoming update.

In most countries, people are required to wear masks when in public and at work places. Apple is also one of the companies that requires its employees to wear masks when visiting their offices. Of course, work from home is the new norm but sometimes it’s essential to visit the office.

Apple is trying to keep its Memojis updated with the ongoing situation. People are stuck at home and digital services are one of the ways to keep ourselves entertained. Memojis definitely help in bringing some joy to users – they are super cute and bring some sort of closeness during chats.

While Memoji masks are interesting, it’s not the only new addition to the growing collection of styles to Memojis. Apple is also bringing new headwear, age options, and hairstyles to Memojis with its latest iOS 14 update.

Users will be able to install the stable version of iOS 14 when it releases alongside the next iPhone in September. It was previously reported that iPhone 12 launch would be delayed due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. However, it was recently reported that Apple is back on track to releasing its next iPhones in the month of September.

Memojis are very similar to Snapchat’s Bitmoji. However, Memojis can be used to create short video messages as well which is not possible on Snapchat using Bitmoji. Users can also send Memoji stickers while chatting on Apple’s Messages app and other third-party messaging apps as well.