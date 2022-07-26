Memphis police track stolen Car with AirTag

Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee have successfully recovered a stolen SUV with the help of Apple’s tracking device.

The victim, Joshua Wylie found his vehicle stolen Friday morning. However, he had a security camera pointing at the Hyundai Santa Fe after thieves tried to steal his car before. Also, he had an Airtag installed in the vehicle. Luckily, the device was put to good use and helped police track down the SUV’s location in Tillman.

Wylie mentioned that his car would have suffered thousands of dollars’ worth of damage if not for his AirTag. The Memphis Police tapped into the tracker and found the address to be near a police precinct. Suffice to say, Wylie had recovered his vehicle and saved himself a lot of potential trouble down the line.

Historically, the AirTag has been instrumental in recovering stolen items and stopping robberies. The tracker uses the Find My network to pinpoint the device’s location.