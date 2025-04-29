News

Menu bar might be coming to iPadOS via Magic Keyboard

By Samantha Wiley
iPadOS via Magic Keyboard

The iPad might have a menu bar that’s similar to the Mac when used with a Magic Keyboard, courtesy of iPadOS 19.

Advertisements

The leaker with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ revealed how iPadOS 19 will have a feature that turns the iPad into a mini Mac computer. The post corroborates the rumor that Mark Gurman said that iPadOS will ‘be more like macOS’. However, Gurman did not mention any specifics about the changes. The blog post discussed how iPadOS will have an enhanced Stage Manager, which allows users to have multiple apps when connected to an external display. It’s believed that the feature will work seamlessly, although no other details were shared.

iPadOS via Magic Keyboard

iPadOS 19 is expected to be unveiled during this year’s WWDC. The software will undergo the first beta period and testing phases before becoming available to the public. However, the menu bar might not appear until the third or fourth beta.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
