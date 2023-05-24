Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker to adopt digital car key feature

Car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is en route to bringing digital car keys to its e-class sedan.

In an announcement, Mercedes-Benz mentioned that their e-class sedan will have Apple’s digital car key feature. The automaker said that the ‘Digital Vehicle Key’ will be integrated into its Keyless-Go Comfort Package. The e-class key will provide access to up to 16 users, and the primary keyholder can assign rights to specific users in the process.

Digital Car Key is a feature that allows users to add a digital car key to their Apple Watch or iPhone. After setting it up, the user will be able to use the digital key to start the car or lock or unlock it without having to use the physical key. The device must be in close proximity to the vehicle in order for the feature to work. A handful of brands have already adopted Digital Car Key, including Lotus, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, BYD, and BMW.