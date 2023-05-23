Message editing arrives on WhatsApp

Messaging app WhatsApp recently added an editing feature that’s similar to iMessage.

WhatsApp recently announced a new way to ‘fix your mistakes’ even after a message has been sent. The new message editing is currently in rollout phase and allows message editing within a 15-minute window. Users can remove or add text as they need via a long-press. An ‘edit’ pop-up will show, and the message itself will have an ‘edited’ sign beside it.

Edited messages are still subject to end-to-end encryption like before. For those using iMessage, the 15-minute window will seem familiar as WhatsApp seems to have adopted it as well. Apple launched the feature alongside iOS 16 when it came out.

WhatsApp promised a rollout to all users, but it may take up to several weeks for all users to see the feature. In the meantime, it’s recommended that you update your WhatsApp app to the latest version.