Message reactions arriving to WhatsApp Android and iPhone

iMessage-style reactions are arriving on the WhatsApp app on iOS and Android.

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is currently working to introduce ‘Tapbacks’, or message reactions to its users for quite some time. This feature allows for a fast response option to a message, all without having to type a message in reply.

Functionality of ‘Tapbacks’ haven’t been fully fleshed out, and there are rumors that it has been in development since summer last year. There haven’t been any announcements from WhatsApp, but leaked images from WABetaInfo reveal that it might be coming soon.

WhatsApp users are likely to see a new row of reaction emojis on top of a message. The icons may not appear automatically and might require a tap or a long press. The six emojis are the folded hands, crying face, open mouth face, tears of joy face, a heart and the thumbs up.

WhatsApp Message reactions are likely to be added to beta before being launched to the public.