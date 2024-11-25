Messenger acquires video and audio messages, Siri integration, and more features

Facebook has announced various updates for its messaging platform, featuring new AI capabilities, support for audio messages and video voice messages, and HD Video calls. Siri has been integrated as well, where users can send a message or make a call by asking your personal assistant, Siri, via the Messenger app.

Messenger now has background noise suppression, HD Video Calls, and a voice isolation feature to hear the caller better and for better quality while calling. HD is turned on automatically when Wi-Fi is used to make calls, and this can be toggled in the settings in Messenger for people using cellular data when making a call. Voice messages similar to Facetime audio and video features which Apple added with the iOS 17 are now supported, where users can drop a voice message when their call isn’t answered. Messenger also plans to incorporate AI Backgrounds for video calls in the future.