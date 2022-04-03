Messenger is down worldwide

Facebook messenger has just gone offline worldwide, leaving many chat messages unsent. Users that are trying to access the Messenger.com website are given the following error:

Sorry, something went wrong.

We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.

Those who are using the Messenger App to send messages are currently not being delivered due to the downtime Facebook appears to be facing.

It’s currently not clear why Messenger is down. However, we will update this article as soon as new updates are available.

#instagramdown is now trending on Twitter

As Messenger is currently offline, users have stormed to Twitter to express their frustration in regards to their messages not being sent to their friends and family.

Me checking twitter to confirm if instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/zzAHmm7Gvn — Lew (@lewiisjefferies) April 3, 2022

#instagramdown

Instagram down again

The only one who never disappoints me pic.twitter.com/BsGlTxVMxI — JAP 🌻 (@_kaurjapneet) April 3, 2022

Update: Messenger appears to be back online now.