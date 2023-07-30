Messi debut sees MLS Season Pass viewership high

Apple recently announced that viewership for the MLS Season Pass set an all-time viewership record with Lionel Messi’s debut.

Tom Neumayr claimed that the streaming platform had three most-watched matches from July 19 to 26, with global viewers eager to see the Argentine soccer superstar in action. Neumary further said that the viewership was split into MLS Season Pass Spanish and English broadcasts. As for the exact number, Apple does not disclose these figures, but there’s no doubt that the record is impressive.

Sources say that Apple had a hand in acquiring Messi to play with Inter Miami. The soccer star played his first match for MLS on July 21 against Cruz Azul. The decorated sportsman led his country to its first World Cup win in 2022.

Apple has exclusive rights to the 2023 Major Soccer League. The MLS Season Pass can be bought and watched on Apple TV+ for $79 or $12.99 monthly, with Apple TV+ subscribers paying less.