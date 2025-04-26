News

Meta announces live translation features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

By Samantha Wiley
Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Meta will be rolling out a live translation function for all Ray-Ban Smart Glasses owners.

The translation feature was only available in beta for quite some time, but now Meta is releasing it to the public. Live Translation allows different languages like Spanish, Italian, French, and English to be translated in real time in a conversation. Users must download the language pack in advance, and once this is done, an internet connection is not needed for the feature to work.

To activate the feature, users will have to say ‘Hey Meta, start live translation’ and they will hear the spoken words in their preferred language in real time. The response will be shown on the smartphone. Meta is planning to roll out Live AI, a feature that puts the language through the camera for real-time conversations via AI. Use cases include exploring, meal prep, and gardening, among other things.

