Meta Distributes Muse To Create AI Content With Instagram Reels and Posts

A new feature is being distributed by Meta that enables the public to use Instagram posts that are public, like reels, to create content that are AI generated. The feature will be activated by default.

This only works for accounts that are not made private, the setting will be presented to everyone to create content with Meta on your videos and photos with the use of Muse Image, the new generation model for images made by Meta.

If you do not want people using this on your account, you could turn this feature off and the AI image generator is still being distributed so the feature to turn it off is also present, but not right away for some people. Instagram profiles that are private are not affected by Muse Image.

The AI is expected to branch out to Messenger and Facebook.