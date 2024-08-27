News

Meta ditches plans for high-end MR headset

By Samantha Wiley
Meta

Social media company Meta has apparently canceled its high-end mixed reality headset project, according to The Information.

Advertisements

Employees involved in the project were told to stop the project after a meeting with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. The headset was supposed to launch in 2027 as the direct competitor to the Apple Vision Pro. As with Apple’s mixed reality headset, Meta’s device was to have micro OLED displays and come under the $1,000 price tag. However, this wouldn’t be possible as the screens were expensive. As for its other projects, Meta has slated the Quest 4 to come out two years from now. Currently, the Quest 3 costs $500, and the next model is believed to be at around the same point.

Meta

Software-wise, Meta is believed to be developing Horizon OS for third-party developers. Apple’s sub-par success with the Vision Pro, consumer-wise, may have been the reason for Meta ditching its device.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Marathon Infinity
‘Marathon Infinity’ game collection is free on Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Cash requiring ID verification in October
Apple Cash requiring ID verification in October
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple tops global mobile market advertising list
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Animal Crossing
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to be discontinued
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia
macOS Sequoia might get September release
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram adds ‘Song on Profile’ functionality
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook
All-screen MacBook debut likely in 2027
1 Min Read
iCloud
iCloud the most popular US subscription in Apple subscription services
1 Min Read
watchOS 11
Fifth Public Beta for watchOS 11 Launches
1 Min Read
Lost your password?