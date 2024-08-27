Meta ditches plans for high-end MR headset

Social media company Meta has apparently canceled its high-end mixed reality headset project, according to The Information.

Employees involved in the project were told to stop the project after a meeting with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. The headset was supposed to launch in 2027 as the direct competitor to the Apple Vision Pro. As with Apple’s mixed reality headset, Meta’s device was to have micro OLED displays and come under the $1,000 price tag. However, this wouldn’t be possible as the screens were expensive. As for its other projects, Meta has slated the Quest 4 to come out two years from now. Currently, the Quest 3 costs $500, and the next model is believed to be at around the same point.

Software-wise, Meta is believed to be developing Horizon OS for third-party developers. Apple’s sub-par success with the Vision Pro, consumer-wise, may have been the reason for Meta ditching its device.