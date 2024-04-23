Meta Horizon OS opens to third party manufacturers

Meta recently announced that it will be releasing the Meta Horizon OS to third party hardware manufacturers.

Meta Horizon OS is an augmented and virtual reality operating system for the Quest device lineup. The company apparently wishes for the software to be available to third party AR and VR products, similar to Windows for PC manufacturers. Horizon OS offers body, hand, face, and eye tracking with scene understanding, spatial anchors, passthrough and more. A social layer lets avatars, identities, and user friends to shift in virtual spaces using different devices.

It’s believed that there are companies that are currently working on devices that will utilize the operating system in the future, with Lenovo and ASUS being the frontrunners. A limited edition Meta Quest version will be available through a collaboration with Xbox. The expansion will ease the barrier of entry for developers with VR software products between App Lab and Horizon Store.